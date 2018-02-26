Hervey Bay Bombers yet to concede a point this season

DOMINATION: Lauren Anderson puts boot to ball for Hervey Bay Bombers during Saturday's huge win against Maryborough. The Bombers, who are almost assured of a place in the first AFL Wide Bay Womens grand final, host The Waves this Saturday.

WHO can stop Hervey Bay Bombers' domination of the inaugural AFL Wide Bay Womens competition?

The pink-and-black outfit has stamped its authority in the first three rounds of the new season.

The Bombers have kicked a phenomenal 44 goals and amassed 319 points in just three games, an average of 14.6 goals and 106.3 points per week. The other five teams have scored a combined 355 points.

Hervey Bay flexed its premiership muscle at Norm McLean Oval when it kicked 20.29-149 to nil against Maryborough Bears.

Captain Amy Clapp kicked four goals to head a scoresheet which included 10 different goal kickers.

The Waves are the next team to have the chance to stop the Bombers' run.

Should Waves win they will have one hand on a grand final appearance courtesy of a friendly draw in which it faces cross-town rivals and strugglers Brothers Bulldogs twice.

A loss could open the door for Bay Power.