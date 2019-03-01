Hervey Bay boy becomes region's youngest mayor - for a day

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, Blake Sindel, 12, and Horticulturalist Lynda-Joy Dunlea plant a Wollemi Pine at the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden. The pine is a critically endangered species which has been around since the Jurassic period and the only one of its kind in the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden

PLANTING trees, touring the regional art gallery and enjoying story time at the library - it was a busy day for Blake Sindel as he spent the day as the region's mayor.

The Hervey Bay Special School student was accompanied by elected mayor George Seymour on official engagements across the region on Thursday, stepping into Cr Seymour's shoes in a specially-organised day.

It was a major accomplishment for young Blake, who has a leukodystrophy - a rare, progressive, metabolic, genetic disease that affects the brain, spinal cord and often the peripheral nerves.

After arriving at the Hervey Bay council chambers, Blake was presented with the former Hervey Bay City Council mayoral chain of office to wear for the day.

Some of his highlights included planting a Wollemi Pine at the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden, touring the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery and enjoying story time at the library.

There was even a bit of time to stop for lunch at Maccas.

Cr Seymour said it was a "special moment” to have such a young person step into the role for a day.

"We often think about how we can plan for the future for young people and for people of all ages and backgrounds,” Cr Seymour said.

"So it's really good to have Blake as mayor for the day to go to different events and getting his views and thoughts on different aspects of our community.”