Hervey Bay branded 'dole haven' by TV program

Blake Antrobus
| 9th Mar 2017 10:57 AM
Hervey Bay has been branded a 'dole haven' alongside Cairns and the Gold Coast by a popular television program.
Hervey Bay has been branded a 'dole haven' alongside Cairns and the Gold Coast by a popular television program. Matthew McInerney

HERVEY Bay is renowned for its beautiful beaches and the stunning gateway to Fraser Island. But a popular television program has branded it one of Australia's most prolific dole suburbs.

A report by A Current Affair on Tuesday night placed Hervey Bay alongside the likes of Cairns, Nimbin and the Gold Coast as a "dole haven" where "many people choose to quit work and live a life of welfare", as part of a special report on Australian welfare suburbs.

But Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the report doesn't give the full picture of the Fraser Coast's economy.

"There are great areas of our economy like the tourism sector, a healthy property and investment market. You can't look at it in isolation; we're growing from a retail sector," she said.

"To some degree it's true; we have one of the lowest engagement rates here, so some are obviously choosing not to be very active with jobseeking. It's part of the economy that makes up Hervey Bay," she said.

"But there's so much change and investment going on in Hervey Bay that we'll look different; we won't be as welfare-oriented in the next 10 years."

In the 2011 Census, the Australian Bureau of Statistics list the unemployment rate for Hervey Bay at 11.4%, with a participation rate of 46.4%.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  a current affair dole haven fccommunity hervey bay

Recent businesses to shut up shop on the Fraser Coast

Recent businesses to shut up shop on the Fraser Coast

TOYWORLD isn't the only business to close down in the region of late.

