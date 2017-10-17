Hervey Bay breaks record for wettest October

The Mary River bridge at Tiaro with water two metres from the road.

The Mary River bridge at Tiaro with water two metres from the road. Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay has broken a record for the wettest October and there is more rain to come.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, just over 380mm of rain had fallen on the region by 3pm with more rain predicted overnight and into Wednesday.

The last time the October record was broken was back in 1987 when 208mm fell.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC>>

This was the year the bureau's rain gauge was opened in Hervey Bay.

While Maryborough hasn't broken an official October record, 254mm was recorded by the bureau up until the same time yesterday afternoon.

The wettest October on record for the Heritage City was 498mm in 1882.

Weather forecaster James Thompson said while it was hard to predict exact figures, 30-50mm was expected in the region today before easing off on Thursday.