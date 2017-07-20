Bridal dress designer for local wedding shop goes bankrupt

ONE Hervey Bay bride-to-be is breathing a sigh of relief, despite the fact that the designer of her wedding dress, Alfred Angelo, filed for bankruptcy last week.



Amie Whitehouse bought her dress through Classy Celebrations for her wedding in October, a Hervey Bay business that stocks the popular designer.



Classy Celebrations had a notice posted on its Facebook page on July 16, acknowledging that brides, bridesmaids and girls getting ready for the formals would be alarmed by the news.



The post went on to acknowledge that the business, which was 90% stocked by Alfred Angelo, had been deeply affected by the announcement and was urgently seeking new suppliers to their to replace its stock.



An update on the post said the business had been able to get in touch with the manufacturer who makes the gowns and they were now waiting for more information.



Ms Whitehouse had nothing but praise for Classy Celebrations, saying that the owner of the business had been supportive and helpful since the news broke.



She said Classy Celebrations had tracked down her dress from another outlet and was getting it brought in and was working on getting her bridesmaids' dresses made.



"I would have been back to square one as far a dress goes," Ms Whitehouse said.



"I'm so grateful."



In a message on its website, Alfred Angelo issued an apology, writing: "We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We appreciate your patience. Thank you."



The American business filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last week meaning the company sought to liquidate rather than restructure its debt.



The company has been in business since the 1930s.



The Chronicle contacted Classy Celebrations but had not received a response at the time of going to print.

Fraser Coast brides who have purchased dresses online can contact Alfred Angelo to get an update on the status of their order at alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com.

