Hervey Bay candidates downplay latest poll results

HERVEY Bay's state candidates have downplayed the results of a snap poll that found one in four locals would vote for Pauline Hanson's One Nation come November 25.

The latest Galaxy Poll revealed a 10 per cent swing away from LNP incumbent Ted Sorensen, who has fallen from 47.8 per cent in 2015 to 38 per cent.

Mr Sorensen dismissed the threat to his seat when asked about the results.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

"Last time it was for the Palmer United Party, this time it's for One Nation," Mr Sorensen said.

"There's always those disadvantaged people that will vote for some other party, whether it's Pauline Hanson or Clive Palmer's PUP party.

"Next time it might be a whole different party."

Mr Sorensen said he was focused on representing Hervey Bay in the next government.

"That's what politics all about, supporting people with needs and making sure we deliver on those needs," he said.

"I'm more interested in the future than what's in the past."

The poll revealed one in five people in Hervey Bay who voted for the LNP have defected to One Nation.

But Mr Huxham, who is polling at about 25 per cent, said he wasn't paying attention to the numbers.

Instead, he said his attention was directed on the campaign and his upcoming announcements rather than the latest results.

"I don't think they're worth the paper they're written on," Mr Huxham said.

"I could understand the swings, but I'm focused on major issues.

"Nothing's going to change if nothing changes."

Mr Huxham said he wasn't fazed by the results, despite polling six points lower than his Labor opponent Adrian Tantari.

Mr Tantari, who is predicted to be 31 per cent steady on since the 2015 election, said it doesn't reflect the true feelings of people on the ground.

"I think the results show at the ballot box, I could give a lot of conjecture but really it's just a poll," Mr Tantari said.

"Once people see the policies between the parties, they can make their own decision up.

"A vote for One Nation or the LNP is a vote for Tim Nicholls."

The Greens hold about 4 per cent while 2 per cent of people polled voted 'Other.'

Hervey Bay has been identified as one of the marginal seats that is being targeted by One Nation, alongside it's neighbouring electorate of Maryborough.

The poll revealed the party's preferences would be the key to deciding the election.

Both Labor and the LNP have ruled out a preference deal despite One Nation striking a bargain with Katter's Australian Party last week.