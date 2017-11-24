Menu
Hervey Bay candidates reveal their education plans

AIR-conditioning in classrooms remains a hot topic for the region's political candidates as Wide Bay children continue to return poorer education results than their city counterparts.

One Nation's Damian Huxham and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen have each pledged $2 million to air-condition schools across Hervey Bay.

Greens candidate Jenni Cameron echoed calls for more air-conditioning and said investment in apprenticeship schemes was needed.

Labor's Adrian Tantari said an additional 3700 new teachers would be employed across Queensland to reduce class sizes.

Independent candidate Jannean Dean said more emphasis needed to be put on effective early childhood development.

In Maryborough, MP Bruce Saunders said he had ensured schools received record funding in maintainamce and infrastructure needs.

