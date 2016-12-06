33°
Hervey Bay centre underpays Indigenous care workers $80K

Eliza Wheeler
| 6th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Kal'ang Respite Care Centre - clients like Client Caroline de Gelder fought for the centre to stay open and operating as fears grew of the centre's future before June 2015 . Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Kal'ang Respite Care Centre - clients like Client Caroline de Gelder fought for the centre to stay open and operating as fears grew of the centre's future before June 2015 . Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

A HERVEY Bay respite centre has been forced to fork out more than $80,000 to underpaid former employees, following a Fair Work Ombudsman investigation.

The investigation found that Kal'ang Respite Care Centre Aboriginal Corporation in Kawungan underpaid 10 care workers; half of whom identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

The workers were employed to care for Indigenous Elders in the Fraser Coast community between January 2010 and June 2015.

The employees turned to the ombudsman's office for help when they were made redundant after the loss of government contracts in June 2015.

The investigation found Kal'ang failed to pay in lieu of notice, failed to pay redundancy payments and failed to pay annual leave and annual leave loadings; clocking up a total of $82,637.

The largest amount owed to a worker was $15,026.

Fair Work Ombudsman Natalie James said it was important for organisations that relied on government funding to know the process of terminating their staff if they lost funding.

"It is important to ensure termination entitlements are paid at the time of termination," Ms James said. "Employees should not be left waiting."

Current Kal'ang manager Sandra Bettles told the Chronicle Kal'ang was under new management, and was moving in a positive direction.

"Kal'ang has a new board of directors," Ms Bettles said.

"We've met all of our requirements and we want to move forward; we're trying to get people back into the centre."

The centre has paid $33,000 to the former employees and is expected to rectify the entire underpayment in the next 18 months.

Ms Bettles said a letter of apology had been sent to each of the 10 former employees. Some had expressed interest in returning to Kal'ang.

Kal'ang is required to host a community event to acknowledge the respect of elders on the Fraser Coast.

Ms Bettles said she hoped the event would help Kal'ang re-engage with the Fraser Coast community.

Hervey Bay centre underpays Indigenous care workers $80K

