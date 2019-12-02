Menu
Hervey Bay club clean up at Australasian Karate tournament

BRENDAN BOWERS
2nd Dec 2019 12:00 AM
KARATE: Hervey Bay’s Bayside Martial Arts students have returned from an Australasian tournament in New Zealand with 51 placings.

It was the club’s third visit to the tournament, with better results each time.

BMA was named the club of the tournament.

Club trainer Amanda Behrendorff said she was proud of the students’ efforts.

“They did extra training every Saturday for the three months leading up to the event,” she said.

The extra training was on top of their regular two sessions a week.

Students were rewarded with the trip to New Zealand for their commitment in training.

This kept up a high standard of effort during lessons.

The competition involved more than 180 competitors who were assessed on the various karate disciplines.

“The event is held every two years and each time we have attended we have continued to improve,” Behrendorff said.

“This type of event really assists in the development of every person who attends.”

The Bayside Martial Arts club has 110 students in training and the trip was used to reward and encourage others to continue.

Behrendorff acknowledged the sponsors who assisted to make the trip possible for the students.

“Bendigo Bank, Hervey Bay RSL and a few others assisted in reducing the cost for everyone, which was a great help,” she said.

Behrendorff encouraged anyone who is interested in learning karate to contact the club via their Facebook page or website.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

