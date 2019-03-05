Hervey Bay club opens door for flood-stricken farmers

FLOOD FUNDRAISING: Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club are handing over the keys to their hall free of charge to anyone willing to hold a fundraiser for flood-affected farmers in northwest Queensland. From left: Jane Nauschutz, Karen Flannery, Lynne Martin and John Durston.

Jodie Callcott

LAST month widespread flooding wiped out farms across northwest Queensland.

Vast floodwaters inundated farmland and caused livestock to become stuck and drown.

About $300 million worth of cattle was either washed away or euthanised because of the flood.

Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club is doing what it can to support the many families who are now struggling to make ends meet.

The club's president Karen Flannery said anyone who was willing to hold a fundraiser for the flood-stricken farmers could use the club's hall free of charge.

"We know the hall costs are quite expensive in Hervey Bay and ours are quite expensive too," Mrs Flannery said.

"We want to offer the hall to someone who is going to fundraise for the right reasons.

"I don't personally know anyone (affected by the flood), but we're all affected by it.

"It does affect us in the long run, especially the farmers."

Mrs Flannery said the hall had the size and facilities to enable a fundraiser.

"It can take between 300 to 350 seated," she said.

"We have a sound system and we have the stage and we have the side rooms to the stage, so we have all these extra things that other places don't have.

"Usually we charge according to rates around town..."

She said the potential fundraiser would be the first of three the club was willing to support.

"The other ones (fundraisers) don't have to be (for the farmers), but we want it to be a local charity," Mrs Flannery said.

"It's the first time we're trying it this year because we thought it would be a good way to give back to the community.

"All they need to do is contact us via email and supply an application before the next committee meeting on Tuesday, March 12."

To apply, email Karen Flannery at hbseniors@bigpond.com.

SENIOR CITIZENS FACTS

Hervey Bay Senior Citizens Club has been running since 1985

It was started by volunteers after securing a government grant

Members are aged between 20 to 96

Exercise programs and social activities run from Monday to Friday

It's located at 28 Totness St, Torquay