Hervey Bay club searching for dragons

DRAGON BOATS: The dragon boat season is nearly over, with the last regatta to be held at Burnett River this Sunday.

For Hervey Bay Dragon Boats club secretary Jan Schmidt the work for the club does not stop.

"We are always looking for new members and want to grow our sport," she said.

Jan believes the sport offers something for everyone.

"It is great to be out on the water doing exercise with a great group of people," Schmidt said.

She has been Dragon Boating for five years and loves the experience.

"There is a sense of camaraderie and you can be competitive or just have fun.

It has something for everyone."

Team coach and former team captain, Dave Taranto has been involved with the club for nearly nine years and believes it is a great sport for families.

"My whole family is involved, it is a great way to bring families together," he said.

"As my kids move out of home, it is good for us to still do something as a family."

If you are interested in trying Dragon Boat racing the club invites you to come and have a go.

"The club are at the Urangan Marina every Sunday at 6.30am."

"You have three opportunities to paddle to decide if this is for you," Schmidt said.

The club ask for people to bring a hat, sunscreen, water and clothes that you don't mind getting wet - no thongs.

For further information, contact the club on 0490420150 or email hbdragonboatclub@ gmail.com.