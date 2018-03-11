Hervey Bay clubs face off in swim meet

FOUR WAY: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre will host a four-way battle in the pool on Tuesday.

FOUR Hervey Bay clubs from three Bay sporting disciplines will compete at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre on Tuesday night.

Hervey Bay Swim Club, Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club, and Hervey Bay Triathlon Club faced off in a three-way meet in October.

The social competition was that successful the clubs immediately began to plan the next event, and invited a fourth club to join in the action.

Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club members will fly their red and yellow flags as they try to take out top spot in the pool.

The banter has already begun on their social media pages, as Hervey Bay Triathlon Club posted it is "time again to show our superiority in the aquatic pursuits” last week.

Racing starts at 6.15pm, with a gold coin donation for entry.