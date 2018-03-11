Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOUR WAY: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre will host a four-way battle in the pool on Tuesday.
FOUR WAY: Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre will host a four-way battle in the pool on Tuesday. Valerie Horton
Swimming

Hervey Bay clubs face off in swim meet

Matthew McInerney
by
11th Mar 2018 2:06 PM

FOUR Hervey Bay clubs from three Bay sporting disciplines will compete at Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre on Tuesday night.

Hervey Bay Swim Club, Hervey Bay Humpbacks Masters Swimming Club, and Hervey Bay Triathlon Club faced off in a three-way meet in October.

The social competition was that successful the clubs immediately began to plan the next event, and invited a fourth club to join in the action.

Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club members will fly their red and yellow flags as they try to take out top spot in the pool.

The banter has already begun on their social media pages, as Hervey Bay Triathlon Club posted it is "time again to show our superiority in the aquatic pursuits” last week.

Racing starts at 6.15pm, with a gold coin donation for entry.

fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man stuck in fence after fall from ladder

Man stuck in fence after fall from ladder

Breaking Paramedics and firefighters worked together at the weekend to rescue a man who got stuck on a fence after falling from a ladder.

  • 11th Mar 2018 5:11 PM
WEATHER: Patchy showers to hit Fraser Coast this week

WEATHER: Patchy showers to hit Fraser Coast this week

News Temperatures will peak in the high 20s.

  • 11th Mar 2018 4:58 PM
Prendergast starts season with clean sheet, draw

Prendergast starts season with clean sheet, draw

Soccer Prendergast will line up against Sydney United 58 on Saturday.

  • 11th Mar 2018 4:38 PM
COURT: Cocky Cockerell gives magistrate attitude

COURT: Cocky Cockerell gives magistrate attitude

Crime She muttered “whatever” under her breath as she left the courtroom.

Local Partners