Fire help on way as businesses dig deep, airline waives fees

Jo and Troy Byrne from Canberra with boxes of respiratory masks to take back on their flight home. Virgin had waived the excess baggage for the boxes. Pictured with Virgin staff (L) Joanne Jeffery, Kylie Taylor, Bethany Forbes, Ben Sells and Mitchell Levien at Hervey Bay Airport. Photo: Alistair Brightman

TROY and Jo Byrne will be returning from their trip to the Fraser Coast with special packages to help their community which is being impacted by thick smoke in the wake of the devastating southern bushfires.

On Friday the Canberra couple flew home with six large boxes full of smoke and dust masks to help ACT residents deal with the dramatic deterioration of air quality caused by bushfires.

They spoke to the Chronicle at the Hervey Bay Airport before their departure.

"The entire Canberra and surrounding region has sold out of these masks due to the air quality being so poor at the moment," Mr Byrne said.

"We got onto the Hervey Bay Community Noticeboard Facebook page and posted that we were after masks for Canberra residents."

The Hervey Bay community answered the call with local businesses and residents collecting about 800 masks.

Among them was Richard and Gwen Watt.

The couple, who own Richard Watt Optometrist, were so moved by the tragedy unfolding down south they rang local shops and purchased "every mask they had".

Hervey Bay businesswoman Gwen Watt (centre) pictured with QFES staff at the Torquay Fire Station and masks that have been collected for southern communities impacted by devastating bushfires. Contributed

"We just want to help," Gwen told the Chronicle

"My heart breaks for what our fellow Aussies are going through. I want to do more."

"After that we spoke to Virgin Australia to ask if we were able to take extra luggage with us and they came back with a yes and waived any luggage fees," Mr Byrne said.

When the Byrnes land they will link up with fellow Canberra resident Andrew Dale who has mobilised community support.

"We are going to set-up with him when we get back to Canberra and put up a post on Facebook and let people know we have these masks and ask for a gold coin donation for them and give the money to the local fireys and community groups," Ms Byrne said.

Oceania Aviation ground services manager Ben Sells said it was good to be able to help the bushfire affected communities.