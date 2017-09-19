Hervey Bay could break record for driest September

IF we don't receive at least 1.2mm of rain by the end of the month we'll break a record for the driest September in history for Hervey Bay.

So far the region hasn't had a drop of rain this month.

The driest September on record was in 2000 when 1.2mm of rain was recorded.

Ten years later we had our wettest September on record with 109.6mm.

This week is looking mostly sunny with a 40% chance of showers on Thursday and Friday with 1-5mm predicted.

Temperatures are ranging between 12 and 27 degrees in Hervey Bay and nine and 30 degrees in Maryborough.

Maryborough farmers are pleading for the approval of a "critical" offstream water storage plant for the region two days ahead of its deadline to the Federal Government.