Hervey Bay Cricket Award Winners

AWARD WINNERS: Hervey Bay Cricket Association awarded Jack Geldard the Nathan Hauritz Award for Most Promising Junior Player 2019/20. Picture: Alistair Brightman

CRICKET: The Hervey Bay Cricket Association recently recognised its cricketers for their outstanding ­achievements over the 2019/20 season.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the following cricketers received awards.

Junior Cricketer of the Year Award 2019/20 was shared by Lewis Williams and Cruz Baker.

Cruz was selected for Qld school sport representation.

Lewis's selection honours included Bulls Master Youth Cup and Lord Taverners Representation.

Beth Mooney Award for Female Cricketer of the Year 2019/20 went to Brooke Kington.

Brooke earned Coastal Burners and Wide Bay School representation honours among her many achievements.

Nathan Hauritz Award for Most Promising Junior Player 2019/20 was awarded to Jack Geldard.

Jack earned several representation selections including Qld and under-15 Australian squad member.

Isaac Kelsey won Senior Cricketer of the Year 2019/20.

Isaac got the nod to represent Qld Premier Cricket competitions and the under-17 Male Development Squad.