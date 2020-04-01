Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AWARD WINNERS: Hervey Bay Cricket Association awarded Jack Geldard the Nathan Hauritz Award for Most Promising Junior Player 2019/20. Picture: Alistair Brightman
AWARD WINNERS: Hervey Bay Cricket Association awarded Jack Geldard the Nathan Hauritz Award for Most Promising Junior Player 2019/20. Picture: Alistair Brightman
News

Hervey Bay Cricket Award Winners

Glen Porteous
1st Apr 2020 7:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The Hervey Bay Cricket Association recently recognised its cricketers for their outstanding ­achievements over the 2019/20 season.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the following cricketers received awards.

Junior Cricketer of the Year Award 2019/20 was shared by Lewis Williams and Cruz Baker.

Cruz was selected for Qld school sport representation.

Lewis's selection honours included Bulls Master Youth Cup and Lord Taverners Representation.

Beth Mooney Award for Female Cricketer of the Year 2019/20 went to Brooke Kington.

Brooke earned Coastal Burners and Wide Bay School representation honours among her many achievements.

Nathan Hauritz Award for Most Promising Junior Player 2019/20 was awarded to Jack Geldard.

Jack earned several representation selections including Qld and under-15 Australian squad member.

Isaac Kelsey won Senior Cricketer of the Year 2019/20.

Isaac got the nod to represent Qld Premier Cricket competitions and the under-17 Male Development Squad.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drive-by birthday party helps Bay boy celebrate turning 5

        premium_icon Drive-by birthday party helps Bay boy celebrate turning 5

        News Forced into isolation with his family because of the coronavirus pandemic, there could be no big birthday party for the youngster.

        OPINION: No excuse for coronavirus complacency

        premium_icon OPINION: No excuse for coronavirus complacency

        News If there are no confirmed virus cases in your town, you should do everything in...

        Scientist swimming with the sharks

        premium_icon Scientist swimming with the sharks

        News Shark researcher Dr Bonnie Holmes brings aquatic expertise to the Fraser Coast

        Ancient media laws are letting us down

        Ancient media laws are letting us down

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices