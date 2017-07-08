Hervey Bay dancer lands dream job in Disneyland

EBONY Rose grew up watching loved Disney characters on screen and now she calls them friends.

The 19-year-old Hervey Bay dancer is part of the magical line-up at Disneyland Paris, performing in the park's iconic parade.

"I'm very good friends with two of the princesses, Snow White and Anna from Frozen," Miss Rose said.

Dressed as a cowgirl she also often hangs with Chip and Dale, Winnie the Pooh and kindred spirit Jessie from Toy Story.

Performing in a Disneyland parade was first crossed off the bucket list when she went to California with Hervey Bay's Sparks Dance Centre in 2014.

"After that first experience I definitely wanted to be in a Disneyland parade again one day, and now here I am," Ebony said.

Hervey Bay dancer Ebony Rose. Contributed

The performer, who has trained since the age of five, knew a bit of French prior to arrival to her new country but her language skills are improving every day.

"When I meet people who learn I'm from Australia, they are kind of shocked by how far I've travelled," she said.

"Being surrounded by different nationalities and languages all the time is something I love."

After leaving school in year 10, Ebony pursued a career in the performing industry, putting herself through endless dance classes and auditions.

She encouraged other local dancers to dream big.

"I am grateful to each person who contributed to any performance opportunities and training during my life in Hervey Bay, that ultimately led me to following my passion," she said.

"If you really love something and have big, clear and realistic goals, then nothing can stop you."