Hervey Bay dancer off to nationals in Get the Beat comp

STUNNING: St James Lutheran College student Kita Mason performs on stage at the Brolga Theatre on Thursday.

IF Kita Mason could sleep in her dance costume she would.

The Hervey Bay performer placed fourth in Get the Beat International Dance Competition at the Brolga Theatre and is now off to nationals for her stunning solo contemporary performance.

Kita has been dancing since she was 13 and practices for 20 hours per week.

Thursday night's performance was only the third time the 16-year-old has competed with a solo routine.

"I didn't start from a young age so I've had to work really hard," Kita said.

"I throw on my dance costume under my uniform to make it easier because I go straight from school to dancing.

"My dancing friends are like family, I couldn't imagine life without it."

Get the Beat International Dance Competition has 22 regional comps in six countries with 25,000 acts.