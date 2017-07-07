21°
Hervey Bay dessert shop sells 1000 ice creams a day

Annie Perets
| 7th Jul 2017 2:00 PM
Riley Carter, 6, has been one of many customers to drop into Planet 72 Icecreamery for a treat, this winter season, owned by Dallas Harch.
Riley Carter, 6, has been one of many customers to drop into Planet 72 Icecreamery for a treat, this winter season, owned by Dallas Harch. Annie Perets

A HERVEY Bay ice cream shop has 2000 litres of ice cream stocked up to accommodate the extra visitors in town for the Junior State Cup.

Despite it being winter, Planet 72 Icecreamery isn't out of practice serving large crowds and owner Dallas Harch said at least 1000 customers were being served daily.

"Winter used to be our nemesis but now we look forward to it," Mr Harch said.

"Southern travellers fill up caravan parks, and come to see if we're still here.

"We're expecting to be very busy in next few days, but even if there is a long line, it will be a maximum of a 10 minute wait."

Mr Harch attributes some of the success of the dessert shop, which displays the most flavours in Australia at one time, to their consistent long trading hours.

"We're open 365 days a year, until 10.30pm," he said.

"The only time we've closed early this year was when Cyclone Debbie hit."

Mr Harch said the demand for ice cream has remained high all year, with the business recording a 12% increase in sales in the last financial year.

Topics:  fcbusiness fraser coast

Local Partners

