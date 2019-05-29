Menu
Op shop closure - Endeavour foundation's Hervey Bay shopfront has closed down.
Hervey Bay Endeavour Foundation op shop shut down

Jessica Lamb
by
29th May 2019 12:31 AM
THE Endeavour Foundation Recycled Clothing store in Hervey Bay has closed its doors for good but the organisation is adamant it will still be present in the area.

Endeavour Foundation retail area manager Karen O'Donnell credited increased costs, low-priced clothing in large chain stores and a decline in the quality of donations for the Boat Harbour Dr shop's closure on March 30.

"We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and commitment of the store manager, staff and many wonderful local volunteers who have given their time over the years," she said.

"We are also grateful to our customers who have helped us make possibilities a reality for people with intellectual disability."

 

The shop employed one casual and two part-time staff members.

Ms O'Donnell said the organisation's core mission was to support people with an intellectual disability.

"We undertake several business activities to raise funds to help us in our mission, including our Endeavour Recycled Clothing Stores,"she said.

"However, it's a tough time for retailers and it's only getting harder.

"Despite our efforts we have been unsuccessful in determining other ways of trading that could see the store remain in business."

Ms O'Donnell assured the community the Endeavour Foundation would remain committed to delivering "tailored disability services in the region and those services will not be impacted".

