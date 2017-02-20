Hervey Bay ends SLSQ Youth Champs with three podiums

SILVER: Hervey Bay competitor Brooke Linford won silver in the U12 beach flags at the Surf Lifesaving Queensland Youth Championships.

HERVEY Bay Surf Life Saving Club ends a huge weekend with three podium finishes at the Surf Life Saving Queensland Youth Championships.

The competition, which drew 1600 competitors from as far north as Port Douglas and south the Gold Coast, finished yesterday.

Brooke Linford won our first medal in the under-12 female beach flags.

She was pipped at the post by Northcliffe's Emily Gauld, who she beat for the U11 gold medal at last year's competition.

Hervey Bay's juniors shone at yesterday's march past and was awarded the bronze medal, before Layla Martiensen won bronze in the U11 beach sprint.

Maroochydore SLSC were the overall winners for the third consecutive year.

The Sunshine Coast club pipped Alexandra Headland by just three points. Northcliffe finished third.