STRUGGLING: Hervey Bay Seagulls could withdraw from A-grade if registrations don't improve. Alistair Brightman
Rugby League

Hervey Bay faces withdrawal from the BRL A-grade competition

Matthew McInerney
by
25th Feb 2018 3:00 PM

HERVEY Bay Seagulls could be forced to withdraw from from this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade competition.

President Brendan Bowers made the startling admission on Saturday, as the club tries to prepare for the new BRL season.

With kick-off just one month away, Bowers said player registration was so low the club could be forced to make the unprecedented decision to withdraw from either A- or reserve grade.

It is not a situation Bowers wants to face.

Hervey Bay won three- straight minor premierships, appeared in two grand finals, and won the 2016 grand final - their first BRL premiership in 15 years.

But Bowers, who took over the presidency late last year, said it may be a necessary step for the club to take as it rebuilds off the field.

"We're giving players until March 2 to have enough registered, then we'll start to withdraw," Bowers said.

"We've got a few old heads in there but there's not much there in terms of those who have registered.

"It's not ideal but we have to do the right thing for the club's future."

It is not an uncommon situation for footy clubs, but it seemed unfathomable to happen to a club so soon after it enjoyed so much recent success.

The club lost a large number of players after Tye Ingebrigtsen coached the Seagulls to the 2016 premiership, though incoming coach Jai Ingram put together a squad strong enough to finish first at the end of the regular season.

The club has lost more players than it has attracted this season.

Former captain and halfback Clinton Horne joined Waves Tigers with winger Billy Stefaniuk, while the likes of Damien Otto, Dion Bunyan, Ron Fisher and Steve Brudzinski are just some who have joined strong recruiters Isis Devils.

Steve Dwyer told the Chronicle last month the club had strong numbers at training, and he expected the Seagulls to field one of the youngest sides in the competition this season.

That could be in reserve grade should players not register this week.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
