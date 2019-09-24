Hervey Bay father's amazing year-long pledge

Hervey Bay's Jack Murphy on This Time Next Year with Karl Stefanovic. Supplied by Channel 9.

READING a bedtime story with your children is a special moment that's easy to take for granted.

One year ago, Hervey Bay father Jack Murphy would have given anything to be able to do just that.

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at just 32, Mr Murphy's tremors and neurological symptoms prevented him from the most basic daily activities.

Mr Murphy went on Nine's series This Time Next Year last night to share his story and his pledge to be able to read to his daughters.

"I can read maybe one or two pages and then after that my tremor will kick in," he told host Karl Stefanovic. "I get so frustrated with myself it just makes my tremor worse.

"It's very upsetting. To just have quality time with my daughters is the most important thing to me."

Jack’s Parkinson’s is not stopping him from doing what he wants to do most. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 #TTNY pic.twitter.com/ha2lb1kcLN — This Time Next Year (@TTNY) September 23, 2019

To ease his symptoms, Mr Murphy underwent deep brain stimulation surgery (DBS) at St Andrews Hospital in Brisbane.

"There have been success stories of people who've had DBS and 15 years it's worked for them," he said.

"If I can have those extra 15 years with my daughters where I can function daily it would be unreal."

The operation was been life changing. Not only did Mr Murphy return to the program with his family to read The Very Cranky Bear without any issues, his wife Mae also had a new baby son Douglas in tow.

"The fact that I know I've got a future with my family, it's a lot brighter," he said.