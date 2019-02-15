Hervey Bay florist enjoys bumper Valentine's Day

LEEANNE Jasse wasn't expecting to get much sleep on Wednesday night.



The owner of Bloomers Florist and Gifts in Bay Plaza on Torquay Rd said she expected to be up until midnight getting ready for Valentine's Day today.



On Wednesday she had sold more than 1500 red roses had been sold - about 200 more than last year.



The traditional red rose was always a big favourite, but Ms Jasse said she was also encouraging other arrangements that would last longer in the Queensland heat.



As well as working late, she said she would be back at the business early this morning as carloads of deliveries go out.



"It will be flat out," she said.



The business will have four or five cars out on the road, making sure loved ones are getting their gifts and flowers.



Ms Jasse urged those hoping to send an arrangement to get in early, warning there wouldn't be too much left after 10 or 11am.



