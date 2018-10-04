Menu
Hervey Bay reunion
News

Hervey Bay 'good old days' reunion

Jessica Lamb
by
4th Oct 2018 10:03 AM

IF you were living in Hervey Bay in the 'good old days' of the 70s and 80s then this is the event for you.

From what started as a group of the region's ex pats reconnection online has turned into an annual meet up at the Hervey Bay Hotel.

Originally Geoff 'Idi' Angeles was asked to play music for the event but has taken over the reins as organiser.

Mr Angeles, who now lives in Brisbane, played in Hervey Bay inaugural AFL team the 'Sea Hawks' and said "Hervey Bay has always been home".

"The meet up started six years ago when they decided to have a reunion of all the people who frequented the community, from sports teams to school friends," he said.

"The first one was great, there were so many people and a lot of these people haven't seen each other for 40 or 50 years.

"I start to wonder sometimes about what old friends are doing now sometimes and this is a chance to find out.

Mr Angeles said the reunion was open to anyone who wanted to catch up and share memories.

"The more who come the merrier," he said.

"It's not specific school or sporting reunion its for anyone who was part of the community then.

"We are also looking local talent perform live in for sets throughout the day."

The event is free to attend at the Hervey Bay Hotel on October 20 from midday until the early evening.

There will be live music, pub meals and drinks available.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

