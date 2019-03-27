Hervey Bay grandfather delivers best birthday present of all

SPECIAL BIRTHDAY: Jess Williams celebrated her 21st birthday with her grandfather Roy McKinnon who is currently in hospital.

NOTHING would stop Roy McKinnon celebrating his granddaughter's 21st birthday.

Not even a stroke.

The Hervey Bay resident of six years might not be able to get to the Beach House Hotel to raise a glass in honour of Jess Williams but that didn't stop him holding his own special surprise for her.

With his St Stephen's Hospital room decorated in celebratory decor and a box of roses waiting, Roy's family gathered to celebrate the personal care nurse's milestone.

A milestone some didn't think Roy would ever see.

Roy's wife and Jess' grandmother, Helen McKinnon said the birthday was special because more than once, the family didn't think Roy would make it.

"He has done so well and come through, nothing can keep him down," she said.

"In the past 13 years we have had lots of health issues as a family and it means so much to be able to celebrate things like this with us all here."

After donating a kidney to his son in 2006, Roy has been hit with numerous serious health problems.

However according to his family, he has been a fighter against all odds, including prostate cancer and a stroke.

Jess and her grandfather both share a love of the Richmond AFL team, a fact of which die-hard fanatic Roy is very proud.

"My granddaughter is a beautiful girl, she is loving and kind and I wish her a very happy life," Roy said.