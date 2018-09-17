Hervey Bay group to educate racists

BANDING TOGETHER: Guest speaker Prof Kate Jonathon with Racism: It stops with me group convenor Vanessa Elwell-Gavins.

BANDING TOGETHER: Guest speaker Prof Kate Jonathon with Racism: It stops with me group convenor Vanessa Elwell-Gavins. Jodie Callcott

PEOPLE are people, regardless of country of origin, ethnicity, language or religion.

That's the poignant message Vanessa Elwell-Gavins wants to spread across the Fraser Coast community and beyond through the 'Racism: It stops with me' group, which was launched at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre last year.

Ms Elwell-Gavins is the convenor of the group and said it was one of many around Australia that was formed under the banner of the federal government's Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission.

She said Australia was built on a rich tradition of migration from many parts of the world, yet racism was still rife - even here on the Fraser Coast.

"Our aim as a group is to work with our community to reduce levels of racism expressed towards people of colour including Indigenous people and people who are culturally and linguistically different within the Hervey Bay community," Vanessa said.

"We welcome a diverse community where each ethnic group is able to live in harmony together and is accepted as fully contributing members of the Hervey Bay and broader Australian community."

She said raising awareness around the issue was key to bringing the problem to the forefront.

"I was kind of the instigator behind it... because I had been very disturbed at the level of racism I heard being expressed by my neighbours.

"I thought, 'we have to do something here', and I discovered there were quite a few like-minded people and it's grown.

"We're still in the information gathering phase and we've started to develop a program which will be about raising awareness in the community without being too heavy-handed.

"I would love to see a Hervey Bay which embraces diversity in all its forms so that if you're migrants working as a doctor in our hospitals, or an academic that you feel a welcomed part of our community regardless of your colour or creed."

University lecturer Prof Kate Jonathon was a guest speaker at a group meeting where she reflected on times she had faced racism.

The Nigerian-born British national shared her journey from the United Kingdom to Australia to provide insight and support for Hervey Bay's migrant population.

The Hervey Bay local of three years shared her encounter with racism in Australia which she said happened shortly after landing at Melbourne airport from England.

Despite her challenging encounters in Australia, Prof Jonathon said as a whole, the Hervey Bay community was a friendly place which helped her to settle into her new life in regional Queensland.