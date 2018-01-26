Aspiring doctor and pageant competitor to forge career locally

ENTERING UNIVERSITY: Lauren Bosley will begin a Bachelor of Nursing Science at USC Fraser Coast next month as a pathway into medicine or a specialist career in nursing.

HERVEY Bay OP2 student and national beauty pageant finalist Lauren Bosley is taking steps to achieve a childhood dream of working in health.

The Fraser Coast Anglican College graduate will begin a Bachelor of Nursing Science at USC Fraser Coast next month as a pathway into medicine or a specialist career in nursing.

"I've been interested in the health field since before I can remember and my favourite toy as a young girl was a pretend doctor's kit," Lauren said.

"While becoming a doctor is an option, I am going into nursing with an open mind."

It will be a busy year ahead for the 17-year-old model who is a national finalist in the Miss Diamond Australia Beauty Pageant, and will represent Queensland at the finals in April.

Ahead of the pageant, she is raising funds for her nominated charity, Breast Cancer Australia, and will stage a number of fundraising events on the Fraser Coast, including a charity movie screening and a live music evening.

Lauren was drawn to studying locally at USC Fraser Coast after visiting the campus during an open day.

"I am most looking forward to studying in a setting where we will learn practical skills in state-of-the-art nursing facilities that resemble real hospitals," she said.

"I definitely aspire to continue with post-graduate studies, so the practical, hands-on nature of the program will be of great benefit as I pursue a career in the health field."

Applications remain open to study Nursing Science and more than 15 other degrees at USC Fraser Coast starting February 26.

