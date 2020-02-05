Menu
SEASON STARTS: Hervey Bay Hockey will have its Sign On Day on February 16 at McFie Park. Brodi Gavin (Brothers), Lochie Smith (Youngbloods), Shane Radosevic (Fraser Flames), Zoe Dawes (Magpies), Lachlan Radosevic (Fraser Flames) and Paul Van Doorn (Magpies)
Sport

Hervey Bay hockey hits off

Glen Porteous
5th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
HOCKEY:Hervey Bay Hockey has started its season with players hitting the turf for training and to get ready for February 16 sign-on day.

This season is already shaping up to be a good 2020 with numbers at pre-season training numbers increasing every week.

The four clubs, Brothers, Fraser Flames, Magpies and Youngbloods will be down at McFie Park from 10am to noon on February 16 eager to sign on players to have a run with them.

Hervey Bay Hockey development officer Phil Taylor said hockey was a good team sport to play from five-year-olds through to seniors.

“It’s a family sport that everyone can play and age is no limit if you want to come down and play,” Taylor said.

“It’s a great opportunity for new and existing players to come down and try out for the sport.”

The 2020 Junior Competition commences on March 14 and 15.

There will also be an upcoming Junior Skills Clinic to be held on March 7.

“We have a good range of coaches and players here and it will be another good season of hockey for Hervey Bay,” Taylor said.

For more information, contact herveybayhockey.com for online player registration.

Or contact Phil Taylor on 0434 641 457.

