Hervey Bay Hockey players score third place

FUTURE KOOKABURRAS: Hockey stars Owen Taylor and Harley Woodall from Kawungan State School showing off their bronze medals.

FUTURE KOOKABURRAS: Hockey stars Owen Taylor and Harley Woodall from Kawungan State School showing off their bronze medals. Glen Porteous

HOCKEY: Rising Hervey Bay Hockey stars Owen Taylor and Harley Woodall recently won bronze at the 12 Years and Under Boys Hockey Championship at Bendigo, Victoria.

Playing in a round robin competition, the two Queensland representative players had to share third place honours with South Australia.

New South Wales and Western Australia shared first place.

The Kawungan State School Year Six students relished the experience of playing top level hockey at a young age.

Owen played half-back and said the Queensland squad played some good hockey and wanted to get back into Maroons colours again next year.

"We had a pretty good side for the championship and I want to aim for Queensland selection again next year,” Owen said.

"It was fun to play some skilful hockey at a good level and to win a bronze medal for third place.”

For Harley who played left and right inside, it was about getting a reward for the hard work the squad had put in leading up to the championships.

"We needed to work hard leading up to the championship and it paid off by winning the bronze medal for third place,” Harley said.

"I am keen to have another go at getting selected for Queensland next year.”

The duo went through a hard selection process leading up to the championship with all the schools in Wide Bay play off for the regions squad and then headed off to Townsville for Queensland selection.

The Queensland team opened up the championship well defeating Victoria 3-nil and then followed up with a thumping 4-1 victory over Western Australia.

However the Maroons came back to earth with a 2-1 loss to traditional rivals New South Wales.

They quickly got back into the winners circle with a 5-1 win against South Australia but were brought down 2-1 by ACT.

In their final game the Queenslanders hammered Tasmania 5-1 to secure third place and come home with a well deserved bronze medal.