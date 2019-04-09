Hervey Bay Hospital beds need funding: LNP

Shadow minister for health Ros Bates with Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen outside Hervey Bay Hospital.

Shadow minister for health Ros Bates with Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen outside Hervey Bay Hospital. Alistair Brightman

SHADOW Health Minister Ros Bates has called on the State Government to fund crucial beds for the Hervey Bay Hospital in the upcoming budget.

But the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has stood by its current bed allocation policy, saying the hospital "did not have beds for the sake of having beds”.

The new emergency department at the Hervey Bay Hospital, boasting about 46 treatment spaces, opened in February.

Ms Bates said there needed to be funding allocated for the third floor of the building to ensure patients weren't being turned away in the middle of the night.

"In that $44 million announcement was additional beds on the third floor, they have not been funded,” Ms Bates said.

"There is an empty ward sitting up there that needs to be funded, those beds need to be funded so we are not having patients sent home in the middle of the night via taxi.”

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said he had frequently heard taxi drivers saying they had to drive patients home in the middle of the night from the hospital.

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said the number of beds had increased proportionately to the size of the new department, which matched demand.

"Since the new emergency department opened, we've been well over 80 per cent in Hervey Bay and Maryborough,” Mr Pennington said.

"You don't just have beds for the sake of having beds, you have to have the number of patients to put in them.

"The alignment of beds to demand is the best plan it can possibly be.”