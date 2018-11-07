Hervey Bay is home to the best home in Queensland

STUNNING HOME: Colin and Michelle Clark from Essentially Residential took home the Home of the Year, Custom Built Home of the Year and the Queensland Trades Workmanship Award for the exquisite workmanship on this Urraween home, above and below.

A HERVEY BAY home has taken out the top gong and two additional awards at this year's HIA-CSR Queensland Housing Awards, held on Friday.

Colin and Michelle Clark from Essentially Residential took home the Home of the Year, Custom Built Home of the Year and the Queensland Trades Workmanship Award for the Fraser Coast property.

Mr Clark said the project was set high on a hill with sweeping views of one of the main entrances into the area.

He said they were honoured to be chosen to build this home where they could use and appreciate the decades of experience that contributes to a very special result for a residence of this magnitude.

"Our clients said they wanted to build a home for them and for their children for generations to come,” he said.

"Essentially Residential certainly achieved this - in the client's own words - 'it is hard to imagine a better place to put down your roots'.”

The judges remarked on the exquisite craftsmanship and carpentry throughout the home.

He said timber was the heart of the home and credited the amazing results to a combination of his own experience and attention to detail from his team of subcontractors.

Mrs Clark told the Chronicle it was an enormous achievement for the Fraser Coast to bring home these awards in 2018. "This is three state awards, for that to be accomplished in Hervey Bay really is something special,” she said.

Starting with a handmade front timber entry door pivoting to align with an internal American oak VJ feature wall, which itself has horizontal lining, studs, and on the face routed out to accommodate laser-cut steel shelving.

The feature wall was complemented by American Oak flooring, that was secret-nailed and finished in whittle wax to create a vibrant and light theme throughout the home.

Mr Clark said he was proud to use local carpentry colleague Stuart Jones, from Hervey Bay Timber and Joinery, on the intricate project that demanded weeks of dedicated craftsmanship.