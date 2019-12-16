Menu
Hervey Bay Cricket Association juniors departing for QJC Intra- State Championships this week. under 12- Caelan Barr, Matthew Geldard , Justin Geldard (Coach), Ellen Geldard (Scorer), under 13 - Cruz Baker, Matthew Burgess, Tom Geldard, Brayden Lethborg and under 14 - Brodie Loveridge.
Cricket

Hervey Bay junior cricketers travel the state

BRENDAN BOWERS
16th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
CRICKET: Representatives from Hervey Bay Cricket set off to various locations around the State on Sunday.

Players and officials joined Wide Bay teammates as they prepare for the Queensland Junior Cricket Intra State Championships to be played this week.

The under-12 competition will be held in Cairns with Hervey Bay represented in the Wide Bay team with Justin Geldard as coach, Ellen Geldard as scorer and Calena Barr and Matthew Geldard as players.

Travelling to Southport, Gold Coast, Cruz Baker, Matthew Burgess, Tom Geldard and Bayden Lethbord will represent the Wide Bay under-13s.

Brodie Loeveridge is the lone representative in the under-14s.

Each team will play five days of cricket against the other regions of Queensland with four 50-over matches and two T20 games.

The under-13 and under-14 teams have already played three lead-up fixtures leading into the week and are yet to record a win.

They have played Sunshine Coast, Bears and Brisbane North.

Wide Bay Cricket junior director of coaching Steve Collins believes the team have learnt a lot from the three meetings.

“The players are still a chance and you don’t know what can happen over five days of cricket,” he said.

The under-12 team start their campaign against Brisbane North today while the under-13s are scheduled to play MSW tomorrow.

The under-14 team will also challenge the Gold Coast tomorrow.

The Chronicle will provide updates throughout the week on how the three Wide Bay teams are progressing.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

