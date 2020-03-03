HERVEY BAY JUNIORS SHINE BRIGHT

Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving - Wide Bay Capricorn Youth Branch Championships - (L) Lila Newton, Zoey Quinn and Lucy and Tara McBride from Hervey Bay - U/10 beach relay branch champions.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving - Wide Bay Capricorn Youth Branch Championships - (L) Lila Newton, Zoey Quinn and Lucy and Tara McBride from Hervey Bay - U/10 beach relay branch champions.Photo: Alistair Brightman

SURF LIFESAVING: The Hervey Bay Surf Lifesaving Club played host to the annual Wide Bay Capricorn Junior Branch Carnival over the weekend.

Competitors from the eight Wide Bay clubs took part in the annual event over the two days.

Yeppoon, Emu Park, Tannum Sands, Agnes Water, Moree Park, Bundaberg and Elliott Heads joined Hervey Bay, competing for bragging rights over the various disciplines.

Hervey Bay club president Darren Everard said the event was a great success for the region and the club.

“It was a good hit out for the juniors before they head to the state titles in a few weeks,” he said.

At the end of the competition, Hervey Bay finished second on handicap behind Bundaberg.

“It was a great result for our competitors and great reward for the effort they put in,” Everard said.

Other results had the Hervey Bay club finishing second in the junior trophy behind Bundaberg again and third in the beach trophy behind Bundaberg and Elliot Heads.

Tannum Sands won the overall event and secured first place in the water competition.

Hervey Bay surf sports officer Tony Grima said every competitor should be proud of their efforts over the weekend.

“There were outstanding efforts across the whole club,” he said.

A highlight for Grima was the under-10 boy’s flags where Hervey Bay competitors swept the field, placing first, second and third.

“The way the boys raced and competed in the right spirit was a great example for all other competitors,” he said.

The next major event for our local competitors will be the junior state championships to be held at Alexandra Headlands from March 20-22.

The senior state championships will follow a week later, also to be held at Alexandra Headlands.