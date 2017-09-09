Mystery $30m lotto winner forgot about ticket

A HERVEY Bay dad has admitted he completely forgot he had entered the $30 million Oz Lotto draw until he remembered to check his ticket on Thursday night.



After seeing news reports that the money remained unclaimed, he went into his bedroom to check the numbers and said he "nearly fell over" when he realised he was the lucky winner.



"I was just shaking and cuddling everyone. I couldn't believe it.



"I'm a regular player - I just always get the small tickets.



"I don't think of myself as a lucky person - I've just had tiny wins now and then.



"I've turned it around now."



The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said he would use the money to help his children and enjoy his retirement.



"First we're going to pay off the children's mortgages and then we're going to go travelling around Australia," he said.



"Travelling is something we've always wanted to do and now we can."



The man's win is hot on the heels of another Hervey Bay lotto win.



A retiree won $1.6 million last Saturday night.



She said she didn't believe her husband when he told her they'd had a big win.



"My husband checked the numbers at home and he said 'you've won something here - a big prize'," she said.



"I said 'don't be ridiculous, it couldn't possibly be.' But there it was."



The $30 million winning ticket was sold at Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency at Stockland Shopping Centre.



Owner Ian McKechnie said it was brilliant to have sold another division one entry.



"Hervey Bay is clearly a lucky area for big division one wins," he said.

