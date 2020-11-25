Menu
Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

by Staff writers
25th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:

James Levi Ratnarajah

Sean Dylan Harvey

Lorrae Sheree Raddatz

Antonio Ussia

John Vincent Kilpatrick

Peter Gordon Bennett

Shaye Rhonda Umu Stephens

Kane Le Rouse

Tyde Michael Bale

David John Poole

Adele Louise Smith

Marlin James Noel Gala-Bootes

Nathan John Briggs

Alexander Sanderson Haas

Jai Leigh Young

Darlene Elizabeth Shanks

Ian Murray Trickett

Reyce Evan Carlile

Dean Michael Mcguire

Barbara June Hill

Steven Samuel Hoek

Luke James Page

Hayden Patrick Gerecke

Dylan Cody Driessens

Glenn Corish

Roger Wilson

Matthew Gordon Grant

Michael Andrew Fox

Mahlie Dhunga Muhda Mitija Thanba

Georgia Marie Kerr

Sondra Marie Clarke

Luke Wayne Greenhalgh

Adrianne Shannon Lorraine Mulvey

Mark Gregory Raeburn

Isaac Sef Rosier

Aaron Shane Overs

Caleb Alexander Fenton

Christopher Sarkisian

Jeremy Mark West

Ryan David Kuskie

Kirsty Leigh

Ronald Andrew Williamson

Kalika Kharleesi Hempel

Scott Andrew Taylor

Alan James Bench

Cherrain Jamie Nichols

Hope Richardson

Nathan John Gregson

Kylie Elizabeth Kinson

Mathew John Clayton

Jye Stephen Neill

Shane Raymond Davidson

Katie Hatherall

Originally published as Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, Wednesday, November 25

