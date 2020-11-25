Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Magistrates Court today:
James Levi Ratnarajah
Sean Dylan Harvey
Lorrae Sheree Raddatz
Antonio Ussia
John Vincent Kilpatrick
Peter Gordon Bennett
Shaye Rhonda Umu Stephens
Kane Le Rouse
Tyde Michael Bale
David John Poole
Adele Louise Smith
Marlin James Noel Gala-Bootes
Nathan John Briggs
Alexander Sanderson Haas
Jai Leigh Young
Darlene Elizabeth Shanks
Ian Murray Trickett
Reyce Evan Carlile
Dean Michael Mcguire
Barbara June Hill
Steven Samuel Hoek
Luke James Page
Hayden Patrick Gerecke
Dylan Cody Driessens
Glenn Corish
Roger Wilson
Matthew Gordon Grant
Michael Andrew Fox
Mahlie Dhunga Muhda Mitija Thanba
Georgia Marie Kerr
Sondra Marie Clarke
Luke Wayne Greenhalgh
Adrianne Shannon Lorraine Mulvey
Mark Gregory Raeburn
Isaac Sef Rosier
Aaron Shane Overs
Caleb Alexander Fenton
Christopher Sarkisian
Jeremy Mark West
Ryan David Kuskie
Kirsty Leigh
Ronald Andrew Williamson
Kalika Kharleesi Hempel
Scott Andrew Taylor
Alan James Bench
Cherrain Jamie Nichols
Hope Richardson
Nathan John Gregson
Kylie Elizabeth Kinson
Mathew John Clayton
Jye Stephen Neill
Shane Raymond Davidson
Katie Hatherall
