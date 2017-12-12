Menu
Hervey Bay makes Wotif's top 10 for affordable destinations

Hervey Bay has been named one of Australia's top 10 more affordable travel destinations.
Hervey Bay has been named one of Australia's top 10 more affordable travel destinations. Valerie Horton
Carlie Walker
by

THE Whale City doesn't just had a range of tourism attractions - it's one of Australia's affordable places to stay, according to a top travel website.

Wotif released a top 10 list of the cheapest nightly accommodation rates predicted for 2018 and Hervey Bay came in at number six.

Only St Kilda, Coffs Harbour, Bateman's Bay, Bendigo and Cairns beat out Hervey Bay on the list and the Fraser Coast city was one of only three Queensland destinations to make the cut.

A humpback shows off during a whale watching tour.
A humpback shows off during a whale watching tour. Blue Dolphin Marine Tours

Affordability was rated one of the top priorities for travellers, according to the popular holiday website.

The data comes from the Wots Your Journey? report commissioned by Wotif and travel specialist Amanda Behre.

"Wotif.com has crunched the numbers and analysed the daily rates of some of our favourite Australian hotspots," she said.

"With tumbling airfares and the introduction of new routes by low-cost carriers, the rise of affordable travel options over the next five years will impact the destination choice of 80% of Aussie travellers with women more likely than men to be influenced."

The report had other interesting information about Australian travellers.

An increasing number of holidaymakers are seeking pet friendly accommodation while climate change is rapidly becoming a key component.

Around 40 per cent of decision makers are alarmed at what influence climate change is having on landmarks such as the Great Barrier Reef or the Twelve Apostles and worry they may not exist in 100 years.

Fraser Island's beautiful western side.
Fraser Island's beautiful western side. Angie McFie

The report also has its quirks.

Despite the massive wellness mania continuing to grip Aussies in 2017, only five per centre choose a destination for kale, coconut water and squats.

In fact, Aussies are almost twice as likely to choose a location for its partying potential.

Topics:  fctourism fctravel fraser coast maryborough travel-australia

