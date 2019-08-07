Hervey Bay man aiming to reach 67 donors in time for b'day

SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE: Kidney recipient Chris Olin wants 67 people to sign up to the organ donation register - one for every year he has been alive.

SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE: Kidney recipient Chris Olin wants 67 people to sign up to the organ donation register - one for every year he has been alive. Blake Antrobus

CHRIS Olin is writing a letter to a family he has never met.

But the Hervey Bay man owes his life to their loved one.

The kidney transplant recipient turns 67 tomorrow and to honour the incredible gift he was given, he is encouraging people to sign up to the organ donation register.

His target is one person for every year he has been alive and so far he has reached 43 new registrations.

"I was happy when I reached halfway," Mr Olin said.

"When I get to the goal I'll be really happy."

Instead of getting him a present this year, Mr Olin asked his friends to give the gift of life.

"I've been blessed with getting an organ," he said.

"Every time I think about how good it is, I have to remember a family has had a tragedy."

In February this year, Mr Olin went under the knife after he had to go on dialysis when his kidneys started to fail.

He has thought about the person who donated their organs every day since.

He is still working on the letter he intends to give through their family.

While their identities remain secret, they can communicate anonymously before deciding whether to exchange details.

Not only has Mr Olin's donor given him a second chance at life, but it's also a second chance at a better life - a life free from dialysis.

"My energy levels have improved," he said.

"Since I got the kidney I feel so much healthier."

For those who have already signed up, he is hoping they will have a chat with a friend or family member who might be interested in joining the register.

He's also urging those who have signed up to have a conversation with their families so if tragedy does strike, they will know their wishes.

"If they don't know, their tendency is to say no," Mr Olin said.