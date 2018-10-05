Hervey Bay man punched and whipped partner with a power cord

JAILED: A 39-year-old Pialba man punched and whipped his former partner while intoxicated.

HER bruises and black eye were still visible 10 days after the attack when Hervey Bay police arrived to conduct a welfare check.

The quiet was broken on a suburban street in Pialba at 11pm on June 15 when an intoxicated man punched his partner and whipped her with an electrical cord.

The 39-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect the victim, pleaded guilty to five charges, including two charges of contravening a domestic violence order on September 20.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the attack occurred while the victim was looking after her grandson.

Police prosecutor senior constable Sonia Edwards said police attended the residence on June 25 after the victim's family requested a welfare check when they did not hear from her.

"Later on June 28 he breached a no contact condition when he went to see (the victim) after she said she missed him," Snr Const Edwards said.

"He made full admissions to police."

Earlier the same month on June 3 the man was charged with wilful damage after he attempted to throw a wine bottle at a wall he was walking past.

The Pialba man missed, breaking a Taylor St residents' window.

The man also faced charges of failing to report in August under the child protection act and contravening a police requirement.

Solicitor Warren Hunter said his client had a young grandson who he was caring for prior to his arrest and who he would continue caring for when he was released.

"He has been fully cooperative with authorities in respect to all charges," Mr Hunter said.

"There is a short gap in time between when he was required to have reported and when he was charged, he was adamant at the time he had reported online in respect to his obligations."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge cited the man taking responsibility for his actions with police when sentencing him.

The man received 12 months and three months jail time for the domestic violence contraventions to be served concurrently.

He was fined $900 for the other three charges, however he will serve nine days of imprisonment concurrently instead of paying the money.

After spending 15 days in custody, the man will be released on parole on November 1 on 10 months' probation.