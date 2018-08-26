Hervey Bay man remains in a critical condition after crash

Hervey Bay man Aziah Broome is in a critical condition in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital following an accident at a motocross track.

HERVEY Bay man Aziah Broome has been identified as the motorbike rider left fighting for his life after an accident at a motocross track last week.

The 23-year-old man is currently in the intensive care unit of Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

When the Chronicle checked on his condition yesterday, a spokeswoman from the hospital said he was in a critical but stable condition.

His Facebook account has been flooded with messages of well-wishes from friends and family hoping for a quick recovery for Aziah.

A family member posted on behalf of the family, thanking people for their support during this difficult time.

"Thanks everyone for all the kind words and thoughts," the post read.

"Aziah is in stable condition in the ICU."

Emergency services were called to the former Mud Trials Motocross Track in Dundowran about 12.15pm on Friday.

Aziah had allegedly lost control of his bike before crashing. He suffered severe head injuries.

An ambulance rushed him to Hervey Bay Hospital before he was airlifted to Brisbane for surgery.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told the Chronicle the man had not been wearing a helmet when he came off the motorbike.