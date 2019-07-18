Hervey Bay man sentenced for drug, weapon possession

A Hervey Bay man was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday for possessing weapons and drugs at his Eli Waters home.

A HOME-made weapon, a gun in his garage and a marijuana seed collection have landed a Hervey Bay man in trouble with the law.

Peter Mark Dower pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to six charges, ranging from possessing restricted items to drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell said the trove of illegal items was discovered when police executed a search warrant at his property about 1.45pm on July 4.

Dower, who was present during the raid, admitted he was storing a Ruger all-weather 77/44 bolt action rifle in his garage that he purchased from a Northern Territory man in May. He did not have a weapons licence.

During further searches of his bedroom, police uncovered 3.68g of marijuana seeds, a Xanax tablet and a plastic water pipe that "smelled of burned cannabis”.

Four rounds of ammunition were found on his bedside table.

A pair of home-made nunchakus, wrapped in red electrical tape, were found in a travel bag.

Dower told police he had only collected the seeds and had no intention of growing marijuana, but did not have a prescription for the Xanax tablet.

When asked about the nunchakus, he said one of his son's friends had left them over at his property and he had "taken ownership of them”.

Magistrate Stephen Gutteridge said he took into account Dower's early guilty plea and lack of criminal history during sentencing, as well as his co-operation with the police in making declarations about the rifle.

Dower received a $1000 fine and no conviction was recorded.

The property seized during the raid was forfeited.