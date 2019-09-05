Menu
Rugby union - Fraser Coast Mariners v Gympie Hammers. Kale Hendle kicks for touch. Alistair Brightman
Rugby Union

Hervey Bay Mariners join Bundaberg Spring Cup competition

by Shane Jones
5th Sep 2019 4:08 PM
UNION: This year's Bundaberg Spring Cup will include the Fraser Coast Mariners.

Rugby Bundaberg has confirmed details of the new season, which will start on October 12 and include five sides.

Last year's premiers the Bundaberg Pythons return alongside the Turtles Brothers and Bundaberg West Barbarians, who competed last year.

The Waves Falcons are back after missing a year due to lack of players and will be joined by the Fraser Coast Mariners.

The Mariners, from Hervey Bay, come back to the Spring Cup for the first time since 2010 after playing in the Sunshine Coast competition from 2011 to last year.

"It's fantastic to have them back,” Rugby Bundaberg president Luke McCloskey said.

"They are a quality side.”

But the addition of the Mariners and Falcons comes at the loss of the Isis Crushers.

The Childers side won't play this season after indicating it won't have the numbers.

"We were given a notification by the president of Isis early that they couldn't get a team for this season,” McCloskey said.

The competition structure is expected to see everyone play each other five times, with byes, before finals. One change is some games will be held in Hervey Bay this year.

