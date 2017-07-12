22°
Hervey Bay medical centre set to receive $150k funding boost

Carlie Walker
| 12th Jul 2017 2:02 PM
Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has announced funding fora Hervey Bay medical centre.
Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has announced funding fora Hervey Bay medical centre.

A HERVEY Bay medical centre is set to receive $150,000 in funding from the Federal Government.

Pialba's Main Street Medical Centre is set to use the funding to create a larger treatment room, two procedure and urgent care cubicles, a registrar consultant room as well as making improvements to the nurse CDM room.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Bundaberg's Grace Family Practice also received funding worth $250,000.

The practices are among 67 that were offered grants across the nation, with a total of $13.1 million under the Government's Rural General Practice Grants program.


"This grant will enable the Main Street Medical Centre and Grace Family Practice to expand and improve their facilities and equipment," Mr Pitt said.


"Better facilities will allow more doctors, nurses and other health workers to get hands-on training in general practices in rural and remote areas Hervey Bay and Bargara.


"They will be able to attend to patients and also, when they are fully qualified, are more likely to decide to stay or practice in another rural community."

The Grace Family Practice's new facility will have eight consulting rooms, a two-bed operating suite, two treatment rooms and a fully equipped training room.

Topics:  fraser coast hervey bay medical centre

