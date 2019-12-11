Hervey Bay medical students set to graduate

TWELVE Hervey Bay medical students will celebrate their graduation in Brisbane after completing their studies at the University of Queensland Rural Clinical School near St Stephen’s Hospital.

UQRCS Hervey Bay Director, Associate Professor Riitta Partanen said the graduations confirm our commitment to rural and remote communities, and to training future rural doctors.

“By doing this we will improve the longevity of our rural medical workforce so that we can have the right doctor in the right place at the right time,” Associate Professor Partanen said.

Almost half of our UQRCS graduates will stay rural and begin their internship program in a rural hospital setting next year.

Associate Professor Partanen said the statistics are impressive and show that giving medical students the opportunity to live and experience a rural clinical practice encourages them to stay in rural areas after they graduate and become rural doctors.

UQRCS Hervey Bay graduating Medicine student, Camilo Cassel said he enjoyed studying rurally due to the laid-back vibe and lack of traffic, noise and bustle in the smaller region.

“The social opportunities were one of my key highlights. It was so easy organising fun outdoor adventures with my fellow medical students,” Mr Cassel said.

“We were also lucky enough to participate in regularly organised clinical simulations through UQRCS.

“Students considering studying with UQRCS shouldn’t be scared as the teaching standards are the same and the clinical opportunities are greater here than in the city.

Despite being unclear about the future, Mr Cassel said he will very likely spend a minimum two years as an intern at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

This year, UQRCS also trained 13 Year 3 medical students, in addition to the 12 students who are graduating this year.