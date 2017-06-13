Hervey Bay member receives response to miscarriage question

The Health Minister has answered a question on notice put forward by state member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen.

STATE member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen has received a response to the question on notice he submitted to the Health Minister last month.

Mr Sorensen asked the Minister for Health Cameron Dick what the Queensland Health policy was in relation to what week a dilation and curette is recommended after early trimester miscarriage and/or a non-viable pregnancy.

The question was asked after a petition containing hundreds of signatures was submitted by Hervey Bay mum Jodie Tangikara.

The petition was started by Ms Tangikara to fight for the right of mums experiencing early pregnancy loss to be able to remain in hospital if they were not comfortable miscarrying at home.

Mr Dick responded this week, saying he was advised that Queensland Health had developed an evidenced based Clinical Guideline, The Early Pregnancy Loss Clinical Guideline, which was updated in May.

"The guildeline provides clinical guidance to all facilities and clinicians on the management of early trimester miscarriage and/or non-viable pregnancy.

"The guideline covers all weeks were a woman may be in a situation were an early pregnancy loss could happen."

The recommendations made in the guidelines included offering women experiencing early pregnancy loss all options for care that are clinically appropriate to their individual circumstances and offering women experiencing miscarriage psychological support and follow up.

Ms Tangikara said from research she had done, it seemed that a dilation and curette was offered as an option for mums whose pregnancies were between six and 10 weeks in other countries, including in Europe and the United States.

She said some mums did not feel comfortable miscarrying at home, especially if other children were present.

She said some mums had experienced significant blood loss and had even passed out while miscarrying at home.

Ms Tangikara said she intends to fight in parliament for women remain to have the right to remain in hospital.