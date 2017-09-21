28°
Hervey Bay MP says cashless card is 'federal issue'

Carlie Walker
HERVEY Bay's state member Ted Sorensen has refused to be drawn into the debate surrounding the introduction of the Cashless Debit Cardin the city, saying it was a "federal issue".

"I am focused on the state issues that are affecting my constituents under Labor, such as record power prices, increasing cost of living and declining health services," he said.

"I am not interested in trying to hang my hat on a federal issue like my Labor opponent because I have nothing else to campaign on.

"I am fully focused on delivering for my community and campaigning on state issues to rid this state of Labor's Annastacia Palaszczuk once and for all."

