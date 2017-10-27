Hervey Bay MP says police numbers are down and crime is up

POLICE numbers have gone down, crime has gone up.



New figures released by the Queensland Police Service and highlighted by the State Opposition yesterday have revealed police numbers in the Wide Bay have fallen by 15 officers in the past year.



At the same time, assault has increased by 18.9 percent, while serious assault has increased by 18.3 per cent.



Unlawful entry has increased by 9.9 per cent while unlawful use of a motor vehicle has increased by 22.7 per cent.



Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen criticised the State Government for reducing police numbers.



"Under Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor the Wide Bay Police Service has lost 15 officers in the past year.



Is it any wonder robberies, assaults and car thefts have sky-rocketed by around 20 per cent?



"Behind every one of these statistics is a Hervey Bay local who's been bashed up, shaken or lost valuable possessions because Annastacia Palaszczuk's Government is soft on crime."



"Labor's scrapped tougher youth justice and organised crime laws and slashed local police numbers in our district.



But a spokeswoman for the Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan told the Chronicle that the officer numbers quoted by the LNP were "misleading".



She said the numbers were just a snapshot of one particular day and could vary extensively due to operational circumstances.



The spokeswoman said nine first year constables had been deployed to the Wide Bay-Burnett in the past year.



She said 78 first year constables would hit the beat across the state.



"This year we provided the QPS with a record budget of $2.37 billion to fund initiatives that stop crime and make the community safer," she said.



"Results are already being seen with Wide Bay police reporting a reduction in armed robberies, unlawful entry into other premises and traffic offences across the district."





