Hervey Bay mum cashes in on a job most people hate
HERVEY Bay mum Megan Savill has been flat out covering hundreds of school books in the past few weeks.
The full-time senior manager launched her business Totally Wrapped at the end of last year offering her services to gift wrap Christmas presents.
However, Mrs Savill saw a need for a book covering service to assist time-poor parents with a painstaking job.
"In the past few days in particular, I think there's a few stressed parents out there who have had some late delivery of books and are finding themselves time-poor," Mrs Savill said.
"The service I provide is quite economical, so I've had quite a few inquiries as well and a few drop-offs of late orders.
"Last night I had a bit of a late night because I was trying to push through some late orders before the Australia Day long weekend... so I covered almost 90 books."
The book covering starts at night after Mrs Savill's daughter Sophie, is fast asleep.
"Gift wrapping, and book covering is actually a bit of therapy for me.
"There is a technique, but once you get the technique down pat, you find yourself in a rhythm.
"I kind of make reference to flipping pancakes, the first one or two might be a little getting into the groove, but then you're on a roll."
Parents can choose between the traditional clear contact or PVC-free reusable covers that Mrs Savill sourced for her business.
"I'm finding there's a bit of a split between the traditional clear contact and the PVC-free reusable covers.
"I've taken some time to source these covers and they're definitely so much easier and also the patterns and colours that are available are beautiful.
"I offer a flat rate regardless of whether it's contact or the cover and regardless of the size of the book, it's just a standard flat fee."
Find out more about Totally Wrapped by visiting facebook.com/Totally WrappedHerveyBay/