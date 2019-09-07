Hervey Bay mum fined $1500 after driving while suspended

A WOMAN who drove while disqualified and failed to attend court has been sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.



Hervey Bay mum Jodie Maree Bailey, 32, who was heavily pregnant, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving while suspended and two counts of failing to appear.



Bailey told the court she had failed to attend her court appearances because she was feeling unwell during her pregnancy.



She was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $1500.

