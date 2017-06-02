23°
Hervey Bay mum to cook off with pro chefs on TV

Blake Antrobus
| 2nd Jun 2017 5:00 AM
Hervey Bay's Collette Mitrega cooks up a storm on SBS show The Chef's Line.
Hervey Bay's Collette Mitrega cooks up a storm on SBS show The Chef's Line. SBS Media

FROM her humble kitchen in Hervey Bay, Collette Mitrega would never have guessed she'd end up rubbing shoulders with some of the best chefs in Australia.

The Hervey Bay mum-of-two is one of the four home cooks who will appear on a new SBS cooking show The Chefs' Line.

The show sees home cooks size up professional chefs from renowned restaurants across the country.

Ms Mitrega is one of four cooks going up against prestigious Brisbane French restaurant Montrachet in two week's time.

The cooks face-off against one chef each night, with the winners progressing to the next round.

The champion home cook then goes against the restaurant's head chef.

Competing alongside the best in the business gave Ms Mitrega bragging rights but also a life memory.

"It was certainly something I didn't think would happen... getting that phone call before Christmas to tell me I'd been selected,” Ms Mitrega said.

"It's my first experience in front of a camera... such an adrenaline rush, such a buzz to be doing something you love and see them capture it all.”

Ms Mitrega said it was a wonderful experience albeit intense.

"They're watching all your moves and mistakes,” she said

"Time goes so quickly, and you start to look at programs like MasterChef in a different light.”

"But it's nice to have the professional chefs tell you that you're a great cook.”

Montrachet has received a number of awards from food publications over the years, including a 2017 chef's hat and reader's choice award from the Australian Good Food and Travel Guide.

Ms Mitrega will first appear on The Chefs' Line on June 12.

The program airs weeknights from 6pm on SBS.

Collette's Winter Warmer recipe: Burnt Butter Madeleines:

Burnt Butter Madelines.
Burnt Butter Madelines. Contributed

150g unsalted butter, 75g flour, 2 eggs, 75g caster sugar, 1⁄4 teaspoon baking powder, 1 vanilla bean - scraped, icing sugar to dust (optional).

  • Oven preheated to 180C (fan forced).
  • Grease a madeleine pan or a patty pan
  • Place the butter in a pan over medium-low heat, once melted use some to brush the madeleine pan and then dust with a little flour.
  • Continue cooking the remaining butter and heat until frothy and a light brown colour, it will take about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and pour into a bowl to stop the cooking process.
  • In a bowl sift the flour, sugar and baking powder.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk egg, and vanilla bean seeds.
  • Gently add the egg mix to the dry mix and whisk until just combined.
  • Add the burnt butter and whisk until it has just incorporated.
  • Spoon batter into a madeleine pan, fill to about ¾ full.
  • Bake in oven for 15 minutes.
  • Allow to cool slightly before removing from the pan. Dust with icing sugar.
Topics:  fccommunity french cuisine hervey bay montrachet sbs the chefs' line

FROM her humble kitchen in Hervey Bay, Collette Mitrega would never have guessed she'd end up rubbing shoulders with some of the best chefs in Australia.

