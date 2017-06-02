Hervey Bay mum to cook off with pro chefs on TV

Hervey Bay's Collette Mitrega cooks up a storm on SBS show The Chef's Line.

FROM her humble kitchen in Hervey Bay, Collette Mitrega would never have guessed she'd end up rubbing shoulders with some of the best chefs in Australia.

The Hervey Bay mum-of-two is one of the four home cooks who will appear on a new SBS cooking show The Chefs' Line.

The show sees home cooks size up professional chefs from renowned restaurants across the country.

Ms Mitrega is one of four cooks going up against prestigious Brisbane French restaurant Montrachet in two week's time.

The cooks face-off against one chef each night, with the winners progressing to the next round.

The champion home cook then goes against the restaurant's head chef.

Competing alongside the best in the business gave Ms Mitrega bragging rights but also a life memory.

"It was certainly something I didn't think would happen... getting that phone call before Christmas to tell me I'd been selected,” Ms Mitrega said.

"It's my first experience in front of a camera... such an adrenaline rush, such a buzz to be doing something you love and see them capture it all.”

Ms Mitrega said it was a wonderful experience albeit intense.

"They're watching all your moves and mistakes,” she said

"Time goes so quickly, and you start to look at programs like MasterChef in a different light.”

"But it's nice to have the professional chefs tell you that you're a great cook.”

Montrachet has received a number of awards from food publications over the years, including a 2017 chef's hat and reader's choice award from the Australian Good Food and Travel Guide.

Ms Mitrega will first appear on The Chefs' Line on June 12.

The program airs weeknights from 6pm on SBS.

Collette's Winter Warmer recipe: Burnt Butter Madeleines:

Burnt Butter Madelines. Contributed

150g unsalted butter, 75g flour, 2 eggs, 75g caster sugar, 1⁄4 teaspoon baking powder, 1 vanilla bean - scraped, icing sugar to dust (optional).