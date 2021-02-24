Hervey Bay named second best QLD travel region

Hervey Bay has once again proved it's worth the visit, as it ranks as the second best Queensland region for travellers.

The winning title also places Hervey Bay in the top 10 destinations across the nation, coming seventh just after South Australia's McLarenVale, in the annual Aussie Town of the Year Awards by travel Australian website Wotif.

Our whales and water seem to attract a lot of local tourists, as we remain known for our beautiful blue bay.

This year's top 10 destinations were awarded based on select criteria, including the locality's affordability, traveller satisfaction rates, leisure appeal, and, accommodation quality and flexibility.

Queensland took the crown with Cairns receiving first place, while New South Wales dominated the top travel places overall.

The award winners across Australia:

Cairns, QLD Pokolbin, NSW Apollo Bay, VIC Mudgee, NSW Lakes Entrance, VIC McLarenVale, SA Hervey Bay, QLD Exmouth, WA Port Macquarie, NSW The Entrance, NSW

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour is thrilled the area has been noted, agreeing with travellers it's a great place to visit.

"Just to be nominated is recognition of the hard work and dedication of those involved in the tourism industry, as well as residents who go out of their way to make visitors feel welcome," the Mayor said.

"I hope everyone can experience Hervey Bay and the Fraser Coast, it is a great place to visit any time of the year."